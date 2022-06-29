Southeast China receives heaviest rainfall since 1961

Photo: GettyImages

The rain has been voluminous in recent months in southern China. In Guangdong, Fujian and Guangxi provinces, it rained an average of 621mm between early May and mid-June, with the heaviest rain since 1961, according to data from the National Meteorology Center.

In addition, Foshan city in Guangzhou was hit by a tornado on June 19, the second major damage tornado to hit Guangzhou province in just 3 days, as on June 16 it happened in the port city, in Taiping, in Guangzhou.

In Shaoguan there were floods, floods and overflowing rivers. Rivers reached their highest levels in 50 years. From May 21 to June 17, the city’s accumulated rainfall was 522.9 mm, which set a new record.

According to NOAA satellite estimated data, between May 30 and June 26 it rained between 300 and 1500mm in southeastern and eastern China. These values ​​represent a number well above your average.

In contrast, in northern China there is a strong contrast, with drought and heat in the range of 40°C in recent days.

It is worth noting that along the Yangtze in China there were major floods in 1998.

In recent weeks, much of the rain in southeastern and southern China was due to the summer monsoon, with the action of cold fronts in these areas.

Incidentally, this cold front, which is sometimes semi-stationary, in southeastern, southern and eastern China is known as the Mei-yu front, and is related to the Asian summer monsoon. The most common time is now, in the months of June, July and August, which consequently bring flooding, landslides and other damages, as has recently occurred.

In this region of China (East Asian Monsoon (EASM) and Pacific Northwest (WNPSM)), as well as in India (with the Indian Monsoon (ISM)), rain is more frequent and above average, also due to the influence of the La Niña phenomenon, the negative phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and the Madden Jullian Oscillation (MJO) which is strong and between phases 1 and 2, influencing more the rains in southeastern and southern China, of course , in addition to climate change.