Soybeans operate with slight gains in Chicago this Wednesday and adjust to the wait…

This Thursday morning (29), the soybean market operates with slight increases on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Gains in the most traded contracts ranged between 6 and 6.75 points, with August at $15.62 and September at $14.87 a bushel. July, already detached from the others, rose more than 12 points and remained above US$ 16.00 per bushel.

The market is still divided between fundamentals and the macro scenario, with both needing to bring news to the picture so that the strength of price progress is renewed. Meanwhile, traders are still adjusting ahead of the arrival of new reports from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).

This Thursday, June 30th, new data on planting area will be reported – this being the first revision of the area of ​​four that the new North American crop is yet to present – and the quarterly grain stocks in the position of 1st of June.

At the same time, I also focus on the weather in the United States – with some warning signs for certain regions – to the behavior of Chinese demand and the influence of the financial sector.

Still in CBOT, among derivatives, increase of more than 1% in soybean meal and wheat, while corn and oil operate with stability.

