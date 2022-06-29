spider | Madame Teia is “smokescreen”, says rumor

A new rumor claims that Sony Pictures’ upcoming film Madame Web is actually a completely different Spider-Man spin-off, kept under wraps.

the reporter John Campea posted on twitter which could be great news if confirmed.

“For a few weeks now, I’ve been hearing rumors that the upcoming Madame Web project with Dakota Johnson is not really a Madame Web project, but rather something different in the guise of Madame Web (even Deadline alluded to this), but I still haven’t found it. no proof of that. Anyone else?” wrote Campea.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

the movie of Madame Web is scheduled to premiere on July 7, 2023, and will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by Sony.