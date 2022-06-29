State announces investment by Fiocruz in a vaccine plant in the Health Technology Park

Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior received, this Tuesday (28), representatives of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for the announcement of an investment of more than R$ 200 million in the consolidation of the Technological Park of Health, where the Instituto of Technology of Paraná (Tecpar), the Carlos Chagas Institute (Fiocruz Paraná) and the Institute of Molecular Biology of Paraná (IBMP).

With the partnership, a factory will be set up to produce inputs for vaccines and new generation biotechnological products. Part of the investments will be made in the second half of 2022.

The governor highlighted that the announcement of the investment to strengthen the Health Technological Park will transform Paraná into a new vaccine hub in the country. “Today is a historic day for the State of Paraná, for attracting investment in biotechnology and for consolidating the performance of three established institutes in the country, Tecpar, Fiocruz and IBMP. The technology park will be a vaccine production hub, a very important asset to support the fight against diseases, as the coronavirus pandemic showed us. This investment strengthens Paraná’s performance in the health area”, he pointed out.

Fiocruz’s vice president of Health Production, Marco Krieger, highlighted that the investment to strengthen the Health Technology Park will expand Brazil’s industrial capacity for biotechnological products and vaccines. “Today, with this investment, we consolidate the partnership between the institutes to produce important inputs for current and new generation vaccines, as well as new advanced therapies for rare diseases and cancer. The technology park assumes a strategic character to guarantee Brazil’s autonomy in these new technologies”, he explained.

Jorge Callado, director-president of Tecpar, stressed that the investment strengthens the public health industrial complex, given that public laboratories provide a quick response to the fight against diseases – as in the case of the coronavirus pandemic, in which public institutions supported the Country with vaccines and diagnostic tests.

“It is a strategic investment to strengthen public health and to consolidate joint projects between the institutions. In the case of Tecpar, we have open calls for prospecting technology for pentavalent and meningococcal vaccines, in line with the performance of the technology park”, observed.

Rafael Greca, mayor of Curitiba, highlighted that the investment in the Technological Park of Health, which is located in the Industrial City of Curitiba, reinforces the biotechnological potential of the capital of Paraná. “Biotechnology is one of the strategic areas of Curitiba and the strengthening of the technology park located at CIC, with these three institutions, brings a new era of innovation and innovation is only valid when it becomes a social process, as we are seeing with this partnership”, highlighted.

INVESTMENT – The resource invested by Fiocruz in the consolidation of the Health Technology Park includes the implementation of a plant for bioprocesses, capable of producing batches of biopharmaceuticals for clinical batches of new products, the resumption of the Tecpar industrial plant for monomeric proteins and other biopharmaceuticals and a industrial plant for the production of inputs for vaccines and new generation biopharmaceuticals. The start of the projects is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

ATTENDANCE – The vice-governor Darci Piana participated in the event; the deputy mayor of Curitiba, Eduardo Pimentel; the Secretary of Social Communication and Culture, João Evaristo Debiasi; the general superintendent of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Aldo Bona; Industrial Director of Health at Tecpar, Iram de Rezende; Tecpar’s legal advisor, Guilherme Rodrigues; the IBMP Production manager, Viviane Monteiro Goes; the executive coordinator of IBMP, Ana Carolina Sbalquiero Lopes; the president of Curitiba SA, Marcelo Linhares Frehse; the Secretary of the Municipal Government of Curitiba and President of the IPPUC, Luiz Fernando Jamur; and the Municipal Secretary of Planning, Finance and Budget of Curitiba, Cristiano Hotz.