State lowers ICMS and will have cheaper gasoline

According to the government of Goiás, the new charging ranges came into effect immediately after the decision. Check out!

After Rodrigo Garcia, governor of the state of São Paulo, announced the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, Ronaldo Caiado, governor of Goiás, also took the decision to adapt the state to the law that determines a ceiling on the application of the tax.

The forecast is that the reduction reaches R$ 0.85 in the price of gasoline at the pump. The ICMS ceiling in the states is also applied to the electricity, public transport and telecommunications sectors.

Reduction in fuel prices

According to the government of Goiás, the new charging ranges came into effect immediately after the decision. Therefore, from now on, the value of the ICMS modal rate will be 17% for essential items. However, in the case of cooking gas, for example, the 12% rate was maintained.

ICMS ceiling

With the implementation of the ICMS ceiling, the rate is reduced from 30% to 17% for gasoline, from 25% to 17% for ethanol and from 16% to 14% for diesel. It is worth remembering that the government will calculate the tax on the average prices applied in the last 60 months until December 31st.

Effect on bombs

According to the government of Goiás, the reduction of ICMS rates will generate a drop in prices between R$ 0.14 to R$ 0.85. The government estimates that the biggest reduction will be in the price of gasoline of R$ 0.85. For ethanol, the forecast is for a drop of R$ 0.38 per liter and for diesel, R$ 0.14.

Other sectors

Finally, in the telecommunications sector, the reduction in ICMS went from 29% to 17%. The electricity rate will go from 25% to 17% for the poorest families, and from 29% to 17% for other consumers. Thus, the forecast is that the state’s revenue will fall by about R$ 3 billion by the end of this year.

