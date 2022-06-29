State reduces ICMS and gasoline price can fall by up to R$ 0.35



The government of Espírito Santo announced a reduction in the rate of the Tax on Operations relating to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) on the price of fuel. With the measure, the price of gasoline should fall by up to R$ 0.35 at stations in Espírito Santo.

The announcement was made by Governor Renato Casagrande, at a press conference at Palácio Anchieta, in Vitória, on Tuesday afternoon (28). The measures start to take effect from this Friday (July 1st).

From now on, the ICMS on gasoline and ethanol will drop from 27% to 17%, which would result in a reduction of R$ 0.35 in the pump price, taking into account only the tax, that is, if no change in value due to increase in dollar or transportation costs and other expenses for distributors and service stations.

“Gasoline and ethanol, in particular, are the most impactful effects in relation to the measures taken. It is an additional contribution of ours, in the sense of trying to reduce fuel prices, contain inflation and, at the same time, we hope that Congress can take more structuring measures and not just measures when it comes to state and municipal taxes”, said Casagrande.

The governor also recalled that the state government was the first to freeze average fuel prices since September 16.

“We failed to raise R$ 298 million in this time for not correcting the value of the average price of fuel”, he said.

ICMS rates on electricity and communication were also reduced from 25% to 17%. Other fuels such as diesel oil and cooking gas, the values ​​were already within the established by the new rule.

