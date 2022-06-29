Steam Deck falls into popular taste and Valve doubles console production

Valve announced this Monday (27) that it has more than doubled the production volume of the Steam Deck handheld console.

The gadget –which allows you to play games on the Steam platform– is available for purchase by registering on a waiting list. However, the device is not yet available for reservation in Brazil.

For the next quarter, the company says it has started notifying waitlist users via email and promises to ship double the number of Steam Decks every week.

As pointed out by The Verge, interested parties who receive the email have 72 hours to complete the order. If you miss the deadline, it is necessary to contact Steam support, as the company still offers a grace period of “a few days”.

Steam Deck

Available in three versions – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB, the device from Valve starts at US$399. The IPS LCD screen is 7 inches, with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels (16:10 aspect ratio) . The device runs Zen 2 processors and RDNA 2 architecture and has buttons and triggers similar to other video games, in addition to two touchpads.

Steam games need to meet some requirements to run on the portable console, such as having the default resolution of the Steam Deck or being compatible with the Proton system, for example.

Among the newly approved games to run on the device are Apex Legends, God of War, Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga, Doom Eternal, Jurassic World – Evolution 2, No Man’s Sky, among others.

The Steam Deck is currently available for pre-order in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, with the promise that more regions will receive the console soon.