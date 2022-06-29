Strong smell can indicate cervical cancer. Know other signs

Cervical cancer is one of the most frequent malignant tumors in the female population. Although treatments have a good chance of success, this type of cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in women in Brazil. Lethality is related to late diagnosis, so it is important to perform periodic exams and be attentive to the body’s signs for possible investigation of symptoms.

Among the signs that may indicate this type of cancer are changes in vaginal secretion. Changes in color, texture and consistency should be reported to the physician or physician accompanying the patient. According to experts at the UK Cancer Research Institute, very bad-smelling discharge and pelvic pain should also be investigated.

Know other symptoms of the disease in women:

abnormal vaginal bleeding;

pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse;

abdominal pain;

pain when urinating.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), cervical cancer is expected to affect 16,710 women per year, with 6,627 deaths.

Diagnosis and prevention

Among the factors that increase the risk of cervical cancer are smoking, unprotected sex and long-term use of birth control pills.

It is worth remembering that the Ministry of Health provides the vaccine against HPV – the main cause of cervical cancer – as a form of prevention against some types of the virus.

Cervical cancer can affect women of all ages, although it is rarer in women under the age of 25. For early detection of the disease, it is important to consult a gynecologist and perform periodic pap smears.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) According to the National Cancer Institute, for each year of the triennium 2020/2022, about 625 thousand cases of the disease will be recorded in Brazil. Apart from skin cancer, the most common types that affect Brazilians are prostate, breast, cervix, lung, stomach, oral cavity and thyroid.Science Photo Library – STEVE GSCHMEISSNER, Getty Images ***photo-person-being-examined-for-suspected-skin-cancer Extremely common in the country, skin cancer is characterized by the appearance of tumors on the skin in the form of spots or spots with irregular shapes. Related to prolonged exposure to the sun, exposure to artificial tanning cameras or for hereditary reasons, the disease can be treated through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.miriam-doerr/istock ***photo-woman-without-blouse-with-symbol-against-breast-cancer Breast cancer is caused by the uncontrolled multiplication of cells in the breast. Although common in women, the disease can also affect men. Among the symptoms of the disease are: pain in the breast region, hardened lump, redness, swelling and bloody secretion. Treatment involves surgery to remove the breast, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***photo-person-holding-symbol-representing-fight-against-prostate-cancer More common in men, prostate cancer has the following symptoms: blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, the need to urinate several times a day and the delay in starting and finishing urinating. Surgery and radiation therapy are among the treatments for the disease.Getty Images ***photo-woman-holding-throat Although it may be related to hyperthyroidism, smoking, changes in sex hormones and diabetes, for example, thyroid cancer is still not well understood by experts. Despite this, treatments against the disease involve hormone therapy, radiotherapy, radioactive iodine and chemotherapy, depending on the case. getty images ***special-lung-cancer.jpg Lung cancer is one of the types with the highest incidence in Brazil. Related to the use or prolonged exposure to smoking, its main symptoms are shortness of breath, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, bloody sputum and frequent coughing. The disease is treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or/and surgeryBSIP / getty images ***picture-offering-cigarette-and-another-denying In Brazil, squamous squamous cell carcinoma has the highest incidence among stomach cancers. Treatments involve surgery or radiation and chemotherapyiStock ***photo-man-lying-with-part-of-red-torso.jpg Stomach cancer is diagnosed after identifying malignant tumors spread throughout the organ that can appear as ulcers. Related to infections caused by Helicobacter Pylori, by the presence of ulcers and untreated chronic gastritis, for example, the disease can cause vomiting with blood or blood in the stool, frequent belly pain and constant heartburnSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images ***Drawing-uterus-with-spots-of-cervical-cancer-in-cervical-cervical Cervical cancer has symptoms of intermittent vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain related to bowel or urinary complaints, and abnormal vaginal discharge. Treatment involves chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.Science Photo Library/GettyImages ***photo-dentist-consultant-mouth-patient Oral cancer is a disease that involves the presence of malignant tumors on the lips, gums, roof of the mouth, tongue, cheeks and bones. It is more common in men over 40 years old and has as symptoms oral cavity sores, tongue stains and neck nodules, for example. Treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.pexels 0

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.