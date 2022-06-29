Suspect of stealing battery charger dies after torture session

Arrested suspects were heard by the civil police chief of Arax (photo: PCMG/Disclosure)

Two suspected of stealing a battery charger from a company were tortured with electric shocks, allegedly by the owner and two employees. One of the victims could not resist the injuries and died. The crime happened on the night of this Monday (27/6), around 10 pm, in Arax, in Tringulo Mineiro. The two company employees were arrested in the act. The owner is on the run.

According to the Military Police (PM), a vehicle was requested to appear at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Arax, where two men were admitted with injuries and burns. The officials who allegedly participated in the torture helped the victims.

The youngest, 31, arrived at the UPA without vital signs. The oldest, 37, was conscious and gave his PM version. According to the record, he and the boy who died were approached by three individuals in a vehicle and taken to a shed, where they would have been tortured with electric shock.

According to the Military Police’s police report, the suspects asked about a battery charger that had been stolen by the victims. Afterwards, the electric shocks started.

Patro wanted to scare

Military Police, the suspects said they were called by the boss to scare the victims. The owner of the company suspected that the tortured duo had stolen the battery charger.

The report asked the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) about the progress of the investigations and whether the officials were sent to the prison system, but so far has not received a response.