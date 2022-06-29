The departure of Caixa’s president is imminent after allegations of sexual harassment – Politics

President of Caixa Econmica Federal, Pedro Guimares, accused of sexual harassment (photo: Minervino Jnior/CB/DAPress) The Jair Bolsonaro government set up an emergency operation to stem the political crisis involving the president of Caixa Econmica Federal, Pedro Guimares. The executive is accused of sexual harassment, in a confidential investigation underway at the Federal Public Ministry, according to a report by journalist Rodrigo Rangel, in Metrpoles.

In an urgent meeting that took place on Tuesday night (29/06), at the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro and his allies decided that the allegations are serious and could tarnish the Chief Executive’s reputation with the female electorate, the public he fights for. win votes.

The most vehement attacks against Pedro Guimares’ permanence in Caixa came from the Center. They have long been concerned about Bolsonaro’s poor performance with the female electorate. Weeks ago, the leaders even defended the name of the former Minister of Agriculture Teresa Cristina to be vice president of the re-election ticket. But the idea did not succeed. With the allegations of sexual harassment in Caixa, the president decided, last night, to dismiss Pedro Guimares from the presidency of the bank.

According to Correio Braziliense, the expectation is now to try to get a female name in place of Guimares.

Notification by flexes

It is not the first time that authorities have received complaints regarding the conduct of Pedro Guimares. At the end of last year, during a goals event, the executive asked Caixa employees to do push-ups.

The Public Ministry of Labor in the Federal District notified Guimares and recommended that the president of the institution refrain from submitting employees to cases of the same content and other ‘situations of embarrassment at work’, under penalty of opening an investigative procedure and adopting measures to correctness of conduct, notwithstanding civil, criminal and administrative liability’.

The text of the MPT-DF highlighted that the gesture consisted of psychological violence, having the ‘condone of producing serious consequences for the mental health of the workers’.

In the harassment complaints, bank employees report the abuses. Guimares is accused of cheating on women, inviting them to hotel rooms on trips, in addition to committing verbal harassment.

The expectation that Pedro Guimares’ departure will be made official in the next few hours. So far, he hasn’t spoken.