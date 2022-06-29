The presenter who moved fans by talking about terminal cancer dies

English journalist and presenter Deborah James died on Tuesday at the age of 40. The information was confirmed by her family on social media. She had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and, in May of this year, announced that her condition was terminal.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

Credit: Playback/Instagram/bowelbabePresenter with terminal cancer, who moved the internet with her farewell, dies at 40

Deborah James was receiving hospice care at home and living as if it were her last day.

“No one knows how much time I have left, but I can’t walk, I’m sleeping most days, and most of the things I took for granted are distant dreams,” she said last month.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/bowelbabeDeborah James had already tried several treatments against the disease

Awareness campaign

She also took advantage of the backlash about her case to raise awareness about bowel cancer and raise money to fund studies on the disease.

His campaign to promote personalized medicine in cancer care has raised more than £6.8 million.

Shortly after launching the campaign, she was named a lady by the royal family and welcomed Prince William to his parents’ home to present him the award for his awareness campaigns.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/bowelbabe/Prince William decorated Deborah James

The presenter was best known for sharing her six-year battle with bowel cancer on the popular BBC podcast “You, Me and the Big C,” which she began hosting in 2018.

In the last month, as she openly details her treatments, progress and diagnosis, Deborah has seen her number of Instagram followers rise from 300,000 to 500,000 at the end of her life. Today it is over 1 million.

The presenter is survived by two children, Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.