“there is a copy of the father”

Junior Lima and Monica Benini show a photo of their firstborn son and surprise

The digital influencer Monica Beninimusician’s wife Junior Lima, shared with fans of the family a beautiful and rare record of his eldest son. The couple made their relationship official in 2014. The ceremony took place on a luxurious farm in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo. The event brought together around 200 guests.

Discretion with regard to public exposure is one of the family’s hallmarks. Which also happened at the wedding. To give you an idea, the bride and groom asked family and friends not to take pictures on their cell phones or post them on social media. Several cameras were made available that take instant photos so that the moment was recorded.

With the kids, so much Junior, and his sister, Sandy, are even more cautious. Children’s public exhibitions are extremely rare. In this way, they manage to preserve the identities of the sertanejo’s grandchildren. Xororó. In addition to ensuring more safety for the little ones.

Because she works with social networks, Mom Monica is the one who shares the most clicks of the family with her followers. Last week, she delighted to show the couple’s eldest son. They are proud parents of a boy and a girl. Otto is the oldest child and is four years old. The youngest Lara completed eight months of life.

The influencer published a beautiful image of her son having fun on a playground. Otto appears on a swing, made with the wheel of a truck. At the time of the click, the little one looks to the side and a ray of sunlight illuminates the boy’s face. “Beautiful thing it is to see a son breaking his own world”, wrote Monica in the caption.

Although the photo is not the clearest, several fans pointed out something in common. “You gave birth to a replica of your husband. Light and love for you”, joked a follower. One soon agreed and said: “The whole profile of Ju”.

One netizen compared: “He is very reminiscent of the Junior as a child, too cute.” Another said: “But, there’s a copy of the father, folks”. One guaranteed: “Clone of the father. This child is beautiful.” And yet another defined: “He is a mini Ju”.

Tell us what you think!