These are the Games With Gold for July 2022

Xbox has revealed the Games With Gold catalog for July 2022, which consists of 4 games that will be free for those who subscribe to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can see next month’s Games With Gold right now, along with the dates you’ll be able to access them:

Beasts of Maravilla Island – available from July 1st to July 31st

Relicta – available from July 16 to August 15

Thrillville: Off the Rails – available July 1-15

Torchlight – available July 16-31

Find out a little more about these 4 games below:

Beasts of Maravilla Island



Unlock wonders by taking pictures of the elusive and beautiful creatures that inhabit a mysterious, dreamlike island. Explore a 3D jungle filled with unusual and fun life. Scale, explore and solve puzzles. Use your grandpa’s journals and your trusty old camera to snap photos of otter crocodiles, birds disguised as bananas and much more.

relict



Play as a physicist trapped in a mysterious abandoned moon base. Find your way by bending gravity and magnetism to your will. Buried in the darkness of lunar craters is a secret that could take your daughter’s life or change the fate of humanity forever. Solve puzzles in a game where every corner holds a mystery and every step is a challenge.





Thrillville: Off the Rails



Design and manage your own theme park! With five new parks and 100 new missions, you’ll need a full-day pass to enjoy this fun. The best part about creating crazy roller coaster rides is that you can ride them as many times as you want.

torchlight



Blast your way through dungeons and choose from three character classes; Travel through the safe center of Torchlight City towards randomly generated dungeons to battle hordes of monsters and collect lots of items.