Thiago Silva asks for Neymar at Chelsea: “I hope it comes true” | football

Thiago Silva started a campaign to renew the partnership with Neymar, now at Chelsea. In an interview on Tuesday, the defender said he hoped that speculation “does not just stay in the news” and praised his friend, the target of news in the foreign press about a possible departure from PSG. Companions of the Brazilian team, both defended the colors of the French team together.

Tite says it’s stupid to use Neymar from the sides and praises: “He’s not a problem, he’s a solution”

– He (Neymar) has to go to Chelsea (laughs). If he has to leave, he has to go there. The expectation, if it comes to pass, is the best possible. Neymar dismisses comments for the quality. And on top of that, he’s a super friend. I hope it comes to fruition and not just in the news. But I don’t know anything – he lost.

1 of 2 Thiago Silva Chelsea — Photo: Reuters Thiago Silva Chelsea — Photo: Reuters

Profile of fans takes a wave on social networks and puts Neymar in Botafogo-PB: “If PSG doesn’t want to…”

In recent days, Neymar’s permanence at PSG has been discussed by the leaders of the French club and the European press. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Marca, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al Khelaïf avoided ensuring the Brazilian’s continuity at the club in the coming years.

Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2025 and, in recent statements, he assured that he does not intend to leave the club, even after suffering from boos from the crowd during the last season.

2 of 2 Neymar has an uncertain stay at PSG – Photo: Getty Images Neymar has an uncertain stay at PSG – Photo: Getty Images

According to the newspaper “El País”, PSG reached the consensus that negotiating Neymar is the best way for the club and that even a loan is considered. Paris Saint-Germain understands that it is necessary to impose more discipline on the club and the departure of the Brazilian ace would set an example for the other players.