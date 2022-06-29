Thieves rob major European art fair in the Netherlands in broad daylight | Pop & Art

Armed thieves robbed one of Europe’s biggest art fairs in the Dutch city of Maastricht in broad daylight on Tuesday, police said.

“Police are investigating a possible armed robbery at TEFAF [a Feira Europeia de Belas Artes] in Maastricht. Four suspects are believed to be involved. Several units are currently looking for them,” Limburg provincial police said on Twitter.

A little later, police said they had arrested two people and closed streets adjacent to the fair and one of the city’s main tunnels.

It also released a video showing a man smashing a window with a sledgehammer, while others tried to keep visitors away. In the images, it is possible to see that one of the visitors tries to grab a vase in an attempt to stop the thieves, but is soon threatened and walks away.

Then one of the thieves puts the items in a bag and the group runs away.

According to Dutch media, the window contained articles by a London jeweler.

The European Fine Arts Fair, known as TEFAF by its acronym in English, is one of the largest in Europe and usually receives thousands of visitors.