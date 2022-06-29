This is the 2023 Hyundai HB20, which debuts in Brazil in July

The new 2023 Hyundai HB20 debuts next week, but all the mystery behind its newest restyling is over with the images shared on various social media tonight.

Now without camouflage, the compact hatch is visually less impressive. The large lower air intake is continued by the arrows, which have been shifted downwards but do not integrate with the grid immediately above, as per FOUR WHEEL projections published in February.

At the rear, however, the taillights become very narrow LED bars. And they are interconnected by a bar that, apparently, is illuminated. In practice, the rear of the Hyundai HB20 is much more similar to that of the new generation Tucson than we anticipated.

Turn signals, reversing lights and reflective parts, in turn, were moved to the bumper. They occupy an extension of the license plate niche, while a black bar at the base of the bumper will have the mission of giving the impression that the HB20 is wider than its 1.72 m suggests.

The main internal changes will be linked to new equipment. Digital instrument cluster and digital automatic air conditioning will be available on the more expensive versions, as well as lane-keeping assistance and a new steering wheel.

As far as mechanics are concerned, the 2023 HB20 will continue to be offered with two 1.0-liter three-cylinder engines: one aspirated, for the basic versions, and the turbo with direct injection flex, for the more expensive versions, which will maintain the current 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm, and the option between manual and automatic transmission, both with six gears.

There is expectation, however, of updating the aspirated 1.0 to make it more efficient.

New generation is already planned

With the 2023 HB20 ready, Hyundai’s work turns to the development of the next generation of the compact. The launch will be in 2026 and promises to be the biggest evolution of the model in its entire history, with the right to a new platform.

By the way, the debut of the third generation coincides with a plan to double the production capacity of the new engine plant. The intention will be to give Brazil more autonomy in the manufacture of internal combustion engines – and possibly hybrids – while Korea will focus on electric cars.

