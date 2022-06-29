Ticiane Pinheiro poses with her daughters on the beach on vacation

Ticiane Pinheiro and her daughter Rafinha Justus appear enjoying the beach in Fortaleza and impress

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro delighted fans by coming up with her daughter, Rafaella Justus, 12 years old, enjoying the holidays together! The beautiful setting chosen by the two to spend the days of pure fun was Fortaleza, in Ceará.

The firstborn of the famous, daughter of her former marriage with the businessman Roberto Justus, came along with mom on this beautiful trip. The girl took advantage and took several walks alongside the artist.

In one of the records, the two appear running by the sea. Euphoric, they had already taken a dip and were going to enjoy the pool. In the record shared on the social networks of Ticiane Pinheiro mother and daughter appear matching bikini color.

In addition, the wife of journalist César Tralli made a point of showing beautiful aerial shots of the city of Fortaleza and the beautiful blue sky. In the caption of the publication, the presenter commented on the moment, writing: Vacation! Fortaleza awaits us”, she wrote in the post.

Already the fans and admirers of the presenter of the program “Hoje em Dia”, shown by Record TV, filled the beautiful photos with several affectionate comments. Many netizens wished “good trip”. others have received Ticiane Pinheiro and Rafinha: “Welcome to Fortaleza”. Another snapped: “What a delight, rest and have fun!”. “How beautiful,” wrote another netizen.

Last week, Tici shared with fans the various outings and adventures he’s taken as a family. In addition to the eldest daughter, Rafinha, the youngest, Manuella, aged two, and her husband were with the presenter. César Tralli. The family enjoyed their vacation together in the city of Campos do Jordão, located in the interior of São Paulo.

The city has beautiful places and is one of the most sought after places by tourists who want to contemplate beautiful landscapes in winter. The famous had fun with her daughter Rafinha and a friend of the girl in an ice bar. Mother and daughter had fun on a slide and skated a lot on the ice! To warm up, the family even strolled in an amusement park full of attractions beyond extreme.

