Tolima-COL x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

On Wednesday night, Tolima and Flamengo face each other at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liberators cup. The Colombian team advanced to the knockout stage of the international competition after being in second place in Group D. Rubro-Negro, in turn, secured a spot as they were the leader of Group H.

For the match, Flamengo will have a long list of absences, starting with coach Dorival Júnior. He has a game suspension to serve due to an infraction still as coach of Ceará, in May. Thus, the assistant Lucas Silvestre commands the team.

Regarding the players, there are ten casualties. Bruno Henrique, who underwent surgery to right knee ligament reconstructionwill only return in 2023. Rodrigo Caio has a left knee pes anserinus tendinitis and is also left out.

João Gomes, one of the highlights of the team in the season, is another that does not face Tolima. The steering wheel received the third yellow card in the last round of the group stage and, therefore, is automatically suspended.

The other losses are due to the Covid-19. Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha, Kauã, Fabrício Bruno, Willian Arão, Daniel Cabral and Matheus França tested positive for the disease and stayed in Rio.

DATASHEET

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo

Place: Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, Ibague (COL)

Date and Time: 29/06/2022, at 21:30

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

auxiliaries: Jorge Urrego (VEN) and Tulio Moreno (VEN)

fourth referee: Yender Herrera (VEN)

VAR: Andres Cunha (URU)

where to watch: ESPN, Star+ and Real Time from THROW!

TOLIMA (Coach: Hernán Torres)

William Cuesta; Marulanda, Julián Quiñones, José Moya and Junior Hernández; Brayan Rovira, Rodrigo Ureña and Daniel Cataño; Ibargüen, Jeison Lucumi and Caicedo.

FLAMENGO (Technical assistant: Lucas Silvestre)

Saints; Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Pablo, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas); Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Gabby and Peter.

embezzlement: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio (DM), Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha, Kauã, Fabrício Bruno, Willian Arão, Daniel Cabral and Matheus França (Covid-19).

hanging:-

suspended: Joao Gomes.