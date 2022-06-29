Truck with immigrants in Texas: driver arrested and deaths rise to 51 | World

Families of migrants from Mexico and Central America desperately await news of their loved ones on Tuesday as US officials work the grim task of identifying people who died after being abandoned in an unair-conditioned trailer in the sweltering heat. from Texas.

the death toll rose to 51 on Tuesday, 39 men and 12 women, local officials said. in a press conference. The identification process will take days. Among those hospitalized, there is a teenager in a critical condition, they added.

The truck driver and two other people were arrested, US Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas told the Associated Press.

He said the truck passed a Border Patrol checkpoint northeast of Laredo, Texas and that he did not know there were immigrants inside the truck when it passed.

The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon on the outskirts of San Antonio when a city official heard a cry for help from a truck parked on a deserted road and found the gruesome scene of dozens of bodies huddled together, Police Chief William said. McManus.

Sixteen people – their bodies warm to the touch – were taken to hospitals, including four children.

Forty-six people were found dead at the scene, officials said. Five more died after being taken to hospitals, said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county’s top elected official. Most of the dead were men, he said.

The death count was the highest ever in an incident of human smuggling in the United States, according to Craig Larrabee, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.

“This is a horror that surpasses anything we’ve experienced before,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “And unfortunately, it’s an avoidable tragedy.”

President Joe Biden called the deaths “horrific and heartbreaking.”

Biden mourns death of immigrants in Texas truck

“Exploring vulnerable individuals for profit is disgraceful, as is the political arrogance surrounding the tragedy, and my administration will continue to do everything possible to prevent human smugglers and traffickers from taking advantage of people seeking to enter the United States. between ports of entry,” Biden said in a statement.

The opposition did not take long to criticize the Democrat for his responsibility in this drama, one of the worst in the country’s history, accusing him of not applying a firm policy on the border.

After a day with temperatures approaching 40 degrees, “the patients we saw were hot to the touch, suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion, as there was no evidence of water in the vehicle”, he described.

According to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 22 of the dead are from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras. “It’s a tremendous disgrace,” he said.

López Obrador added that the issue of migration will be “central, basic” at his meeting with Biden on July 12. It is a “bitter proof” of the need to support policies that seek development so that people do not have to leave their places of origin.

According to the first elements of the investigation, “this tragedy was caused by traffickers” who “exploit” migrants “without respect for their lives“, Biden said in a statement.

The American president urged to strengthen the fight against “a multimillion-dollar criminal industry” and highlighted that 2,400 arrests have been made since the launch, three months ago, of a joint action between the United States and other countries in the region.

Republicans were not convinced. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who advocates hardline immigration, blamed the Democrat’s “deadly open-border policies” for the incident. “These deaths are Biden’s account,” he tweeted.

“Human traffickers exploit open borders and the most vulnerable pay with their lives,” said Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Migrant arrivals slowed during the pandemic but rose considerably after Joe Biden’s election. Many pass through the city of San Antonio, 240 km from the border with Mexico.

About 60 rescuers were mobilized to deal with the remains and received psychological support, his boss said.

Trucks like the one found in San Antonio are a means of transportation widely used by migrants trying to enter the United States.

Travel is extremely dangerous, particularly as vehicles of this type often lack ventilation or cooling systems.

On June 14, border guards found 80 migrants hiding in the back of a truck during a routine operation near the town of Laredo.

San Antonio was the scene of a similar tragedy in 2017, when 10 people suffocated in a shipping container heading to the United States. The truck’s air conditioning was damaged and the ventilation space covered.

Dozens of people were hospitalized for heat stroke and dehydration, although the truck is believed to have carried up to 200 people – most fled when the vehicle stopped in a parking lot.

the truck driver was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pope Francis on Tuesday expressed his “pain” over the tragedies with migrants, in reference to what happened in Texas and the deaths of dozens of people last week as they tried to enter the Spanish city of Melilla.