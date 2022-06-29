Trump Didn’t Care That Capitol Raiders Were Armed And Tried To Drive Limousine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Then-President Donald Trump played down concerns that his supporters were carrying firearms at his rally on Jan. tried to get behind the wheel of a Secret Service limousine in a failed attempt to get her to the Capitol, a former aide said in a statement Tuesday.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an adviser to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, described that Trump supporters were armed with AR-15 rifles and other weapons in her testimony on Tuesday to the Select Committee of the United States House of Representatives. .

Instead, Trump expressed anger at the Secret Service, which was charged with protecting the president and which was using metal detectors to keep armed people out of the fenced-in area where the president gave a fervent speech in which he repeated false claims that the 2020 election result was fraudulent.

“Get the fuck out of the detectors out of here. They are not here to hurt me,” Trump reportedly said that morning, according to Hutchinson, referring to the armed protesters.

Metal detectors are in US government buildings and at outdoor events in Washington to protect officials and tourists.

After the rally, Hutchinson said in his testimony, Trump argued with Secret Service agents who refused to take him to the Capitol while his supporters stormed the historic building.

“I’m the president’s ap*. Take me to the Capitol now,” Trump said angrily, according to Hutchinson. She added that Trump tried, from the back seat of the car, to grab the steering wheel of the heavily armored presidential vehicle known as “The Beast”.

