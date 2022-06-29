Turco regrets Atlético-MG’s mistakes and cites circumstances to value a draw against Emelec | athletic-mg

Antonio Mohamed showed a mixture of regret and contentment after Atlético-MG’s draw with Emelec, 1-1, in Ecuador, in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16.

He regretted the mistakes made by Galo, who had chances to win. And he was pleased because the team, with one less since the 21st minute of the second half (Allan was sent off), did not lose Guayaquil.

– We had mistakes, clear situations to define, counting a penalty. We played a long time with one less. Important, within that, that we do not lose. It’s a 180-minute game and it’s defined at home. It’s all the same.

“The positive was that we didn’t lose and that the series is open. It is defined in Belo Horizonte. We have to rest and correct what we failed to do, which we will deal with the door inwards.”

El Turco Mohamed; Emelec vs Atlético-MG

For Turco, Atlético was not superior to Emelec, but created clear chances to win, unlike the opponent.

– I’m trying to remember a ball that threatened our goalkeeper. There was one in the first half, on the beam. In the second, none, not counting the penalty. We made mistakes that you can’t make in this type of game. It has to serve as a learning experience to pass this series.

The return clash between Atlético and Emelec will be next Tuesday, also at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Mineirão. Rooster needs a win to advance to the quarterfinals. In the event of a tie again, the spot will be decided on penalties.

