TV Verdes Mares announces changes in TV news presentations; see how it looks – Verse

There’s news on TV Verdes Mares from this Monday (4). Along with Globo’s ‘Super Manhãs’, the Ceará affiliate announces changes in the presentations of local TV news, Bom Dia Ceará, CETV 1st Edition (CE1) and CETV 2nd Edition (CE2).

One of the highlights is the reporter Halisson Ferreira debut in the presentation of Bom Dia Ceará alongside the veteran Raíssa Câmara. He takes the place of Leal Mota Filho, who takes charge of CE1 alongside Taís Lopes.

Still on Bom Dia, another novelty is the arrival of Gaius Ricar to present the Bloco do Esporte in the morning, formerly led by Juscelino Filho, who is now dedicated to Globo Esporte CE and the website GE.com. Bárbara Sena, in turn, continues to provide information on the public, climate and traffic in Ceará.

In the CE1 presentation, Leal returns to team up with Tais Lopes, currently at CE TV 2nd Edition, with whom he worked for almost six years at Bom Dia Ceará. Nádia Barros changes schedule and will be the anchor and editor-in-chief of CE2.

The director of Journalism and Operations of the Verdes Mares System, Gustavo Bortoli, explains that the objective of the changes is to promote a oxygenation in teamsmaintaining the commitment to the credibility and seriousness of the information.

“TV Verdes Mares has great journalists and professionals working in front of the cameras and also behind the scenes, a team committed to information”.

Commitment to information

“In this universe of information, where we have this professional profile and we live in a world of constant transformation and a lot of movement, we felt that it was the opportune moment to move as well and keep this connection closer and closer to the population”, highlights Bortoli. .

For the director, the changes provide the opportunity for the public connect and reconnect with the presenters of the Sereia station.

Gustavo Bortoli Director of Journalism and Operations at the Verdes Mares System “Our greatest expectation is to maintain what is most important to us, the credibility of the information, the result of teamwork, but above all, to give our audience the opportunity to receive the news, respecting the particularities of each presenter”.

The programming director of the Verdes Mares System, Fábio Ambrósio, points out that the changes also happen in the entertainment schedule from the broadcaster.

Fábio Ambrosio programming director of the Verdes Mares System “This package of changes comes together with the new programming of TV Globo, the departure of Fátima Bernardes do Encontro, for example. So, we are also promoting this movement. On Saturdays, from the 9th of July, after “Mistura Boa” comes “É De Casa” with the debut of the new team of presenters”.

From the street to the studio

For nearly six years working as street reporter, the public will now be able to see Halisson Ferreira in the Bom Dia Ceará studio, alongside Raíssa Câmara. With experience in production and reporting, he now embraces the challenge of debuting as a presenter on the newscast that stands out in his professional career.

Halison Ferreira new presenter of Bom Dia Ceará “Saying Good Morning to Ceará became a routine and I identified a lot with the public’s return. I’m happy with this new opportunity. It’s participating in the newspaper that has accompanied me for years in a different way. I want to bring a little bit of the viewer and reporter I was into the studio.”

Subtitle:

Halisson Ferreira leaves the street report to take over the presentation of Bom Dia Ceará Photograph:

Personal archive

Halisson Ferreira acted in all TV Mares newspapers, making appearances, including in the journalistic programs of the network, such as Hora 1, Bom Dia Brasil, Jornal Hoje, in addition to Globo News.

Two and a half years ago, Leal welcomed Raíssa Câmara at the Bom Dia presentation. Now, it’s the journalist’s turn to welcome her new studio partner. For her, the newscast has been a great opportunity for learning and professional growth. “I am very grateful for realizing this dream in front of a newscast so relevant to our state”.

Subtitle:

From Monday, Raíssa will continue as the anchor of Bom Dia Ceará alongside Halisson Ferreira Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

Raisa Câmara presenter “Halisson has been part of our team for years and will bring this experience and experience of reporting on the street. He is a great professional with many relevant coverage and who now receives this new challenge in the presentation of the newspaper. I am happy with the new partnership and looking forward to sharing with him the challenges and joys of presenting Bom Dia Ceará”.

Double Millions

A duo dear to the TV news audience, Tais Lopes and Leal Mota Filho share the presentation again, but this time on CE1. For Tais, this is an opportunity to show the versatility of the professional, who has already anchored all the TV news on TV Verdes Mares, and even presented Jornal Nacional.

“It’s also an opportunity to talk directly to our viewers again in a looser newspaper, with more improvisations, at a time when everything happens and the news is alive. Not forgetting the main thing: being an instrument for demanding improvements for communities”.

Leal, who has been working on the morning news on TV Verdes Mares for almost ten years, as an intern, reporter, editor and presenter of the newspaper, also undergoes a change of schedule. Even with all his experience, he recognizes that he will be a huge challenge submit and edit CE1.

Subtitle:

Tais Lopes and Leal Mota Filho return as a duo in the presentation of CE1 Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

Loyal Mota Filho presenter “It’s another style, another editorial line, another audience. I understand that life is made of cycles and, on several occasions, it is necessary to close a stage and start another and, therefore, I will do everything to meet all expectations, especially from those who will do us the honor of turning on the TV. at lunchtime to stay well informed”.

The journalist says she still has many expectations for the duo’s return. “To this day, on the streets, many people say they miss the duo, can you believe it? I know that many people from Ceará have a great affection for us and I can only thank them”, says Tais.

The feeling is shared by Leal, who says he has a lot of admiration for his work partner. “Tais and I understood each other just by looking at each other. The presentation of the newspaper was light, the process flowed naturally. Today, after just over two years apart, we are together again in the studio, with the same enthusiasm as always and renewed to make a better CE1 every day.”

at a new time

Since August 2019 as anchor of CE1, Nádia Barros is now the editor-in-chief and presenter of the 2nd edition of the newscast. Leading the team behind the scenes and being the face of the news that brings a summary of the main events that happened on the day in Ceará, the journalist believes that it is opportunity to reinvent yourself.

Subtitle:

Nádia Barros takes over the presentation of CE2 Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

She remembers that, when she joined the Sereia station, the most loose and popular it was a challenge. However, it was responsible for giving voice to the people of Ceará through direct interaction. A connection she intends to carry into the night.

Nadia Barros presenter “I am happy for the opportunity to present CE2. It is a more formal, dynamic newspaper that also leads the audience. There are many differences between the two newspapers, the main ones being the language and the content. I leave CE1 with a feeling of affection and embrace this opportunity as a new challenge and grateful to TV Verdes Mares for the trust”.