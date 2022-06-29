Uber and 99 must explain to the Federal Government about trip cancellations

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) of the Ministry of Justice asked the urban transport apps Uber and 99 for explanations about trip cancellations. The agency wants to understand the motivation for the increase in prices in recent times and why it is so difficult to get races.

With the notification, the Secretariat intends to clarify doubts about the trip cancellation policy, the channels available for complaints and what punishments are applied to drivers who frequently cancel trips. The responses received will support possible actions taken by the Ministry of Justice.

The Federal Government wants to understand what is happening with the Uber and 99 transport apps (Image: Reproduction/Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash)

According to the analysis by the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC), federal government systems such as consumer.gov.br had an increase in the number of complaints related to improper charges, difficulties in reimbursement and non-provision of the service. These are problems that have been going on for months and seem unresolved.

The companies will have 10 days to send the clarifications to Senacon, otherwise the body may adopt measures against both. As the notification was sent on the 20th, the deadline should expire next Friday (1).

O Canaltech contacted 99 and Uber to obtain comments from the companies regarding this fact. Uber sent a note explaining what happened and said it will respond to all clarifications requested by the National Consumer Secretariat within the deadline set by the agency. 99, on the other hand, has not yet manifested itself until the closing of the matter.

“Partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem necessary. Excessive cancellations, however, represent abuse of the resource and constitute a violation of the Community Code for misuse of the platform, as they interfere with its functioning and intentionally harm the experience of other users and drivers”, explained Uber.

Uber explains what it does to curb the practice

Uber offers help via the special page or the app itself (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

Uber claims to have its own teams, processes and technologies to review cancellations and identify suspected abuses that violate the Community Code. In these cases, when the irregularity is found, the accounts involved are banned from the platform.

“In addition, always seeking to improve the user experience and the smooth functioning of the platform for everyone, Uber has been implementing a series of initiatives aimed at reducing excessive cancellations, such as the inclusion of more information on the trip request screen for drivers. partners, such as total gain and final destination, and a package of measures to help mitigate the impact of high fuel prices for partners”, he points out.

The company also says that it has a direct communication channel between users and the platform through the app, in the “Help” section. There it is possible to gather information from the last trips and speed up the service. Those who prefer can also try to contact us through the website help.uber.com, accessible from any browser by cell phone or computer.

Uber guarantees the provision of the service 24 hours a day without interruption by several teams spread across Brazil to help people and offer support in the shortest possible time. “The most sensitive cases are automatically forwarded to our Center of Excellence, based in Osasco, which serves users from all over the country and directly employs hundreds of employees,” the note reads.

Finally, you can also use the consumer.gov.br service to file a complaint. According to the company, there is no commercial purpose there, but it is a place monitored by Procons and the Public Ministry. “Uber’s response rate on this platform is 97% and the solution rate is 70%, indicators among the best in the segment. This rate is not higher because there are complaints answered that cannot be resolved, such as, for example , claims that the trip took longer than expected due to traffic on the way”, he concluded.

Uber and 99 in the crosshairs

The difficulty in making trips through transport apps has been a Brazilian reality since last year. On social media, it is quite common to see complaints from those who struggle to get accepted for the race, especially in places further away from large centers.

The problem would have started with the rise in fuel prices and the maintenance of the high fees charged to drivers by the apps. With the reduced profit margin, many people would have stopped working for the apps and this caused a shortage of workers. Drivers began to choose better trips, avoiding distant locations, traffic jams or low demand, so as not to incur losses.

In early April, Uber began displaying the full address of the ride’s destination to allow driver review before acceptance. Previously, they only saw an estimated route to the user’s meeting point. The initiative was one of the measures to reduce the percentage of travel cancellations.

In March, delivery people and drivers from Uber, 99 and iFood staged a general strike in Brazil. On the agenda were topics such as improving working conditions, minimum price for rides, readjusting the amount charged to users and reducing corporate earnings.

Source: Ministry of Justice