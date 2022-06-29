Ukraine faces ‘brutality’ unprecedented in Europe since WWII

Ukraine is suffering “a brutality not seen in Europe since the Second World War”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared today on the first day of the bloc’s summit in Madrid.

Therefore, “it is very important that we remain willing to provide assistance,” said Stoltenberg, assuring that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit will reach an agreement on “a new complete package of assistance” to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg made those remarks the day after the bombing of a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, in the center of the country, which killed at least 18 people, according to Ukraine.

Another of the important chapters of the Madrid meeting is the entry into the Alliance of Russia’s two neighbors, Sweden and Finland, requested after the invasion of Ukraine and which faces opposition from Turkey – which considers the two countries to be friends of Kurdish separatists.

“We hope to advance in the accession of Finland and Sweden”, said Stoltenberg, who will try to unblock the situation in the meeting he will hold today with the three mentioned countries.

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, who is accompanying Stoltenberg, said he wanted to convey a message in the face of the war in Ukraine.

The aim of the summit is to convey “a message of unity among democracies, which come together to defend democracy, to defend the values ​​that unite us, which are the values ​​of freedom, political plurality, respect for human rights and also the defense of a rules-based international order,” said the host president.