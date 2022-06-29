Ukraine’s richest man sues Russia for losing billions to war

The richest man in UkraineRinat Akhmetov, started a lawsuit against the Russia at the European Court of Human Rights, according to the newspaper Financial Times. The steel and grain tycoon alleges that the Russian invasion resulted in damage to his property rights, which would have cost him billions. Its main company, System Capital Management (SCM), had part of its facilities affected by Russian attacks, including a steel production complex in the city of Mariupol. In the court case, it is requested that the Russian blockade be stopped immediately. In an interview with Forbes in March, Akhmetov promised to “spare no expense” in helping to rebuild the country in the post-war period, with his fortune estimated at US$4.6 billion. In 2021, his net worth was around $7.6 billion, having shrunk by 40% since then.



*Do you want to receive an alert about the publication of notes from Radar Econômico? follow us on twitter and ring the bell.