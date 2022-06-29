Unimed and Amil health plans are suspended by ANS

Last Tuesday afternoon (27), the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced that as of June 30, 70 health plans will have their sale suspended. The reason? The high number of consumer complaints about healthcare coverage. The plans are for 8 operators, among them, Amil and Unimed.

According to information on the agency’s website, “the measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers”. A total of 1,453,044 beneficiaries are protected with the measure, “since these plans can only be marketed to new customers again if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result”.

Which health plans are suspended by the ANS?

The agency advises on its website that the population “do not hire the health plans on the list below” and requests that, if the consumer receives any offer, immediately report the sale to the ANS.

In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be marketed again. In this cycle, 4 plans from 3 operators will have their sales released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring. Check the results of the Service Guarantee Monitoring (1st quarter):

70 plans with suspended sales;

4 plans reactivated;

1,453,044 beneficiaries protected

37,512 Total complaints analyzed in the period from 01/01/2022 to 03/31/2022.

There are also plans that were already suspended for other reasons and which were also suspended due to the monitoring of the guarantee of service and the plans released by the monitoring of the guarantee of service but which remain suspended for other reasons.

Reasons that led some plans to be suspended

The ANS explains that “Monitoring the Guarantee of Service is the periodic monitoring of the access of beneficiaries of health plans to the coverage contracted. Results are released quarterly.”

“Complaints received by the ANS considered in the Monitoring refer to non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries or denial of assistance coverage. Based on this information, the operators are classified into bands, allowing a comparative analysis between them and causing the suspension of the commercialization of the most claimed plans of the operators identified at risk”, he added.

The agency also reinforces that “every quarter, operators are reassessed and, those that no longer present a risk to health care, according to the aforementioned monitoring, are released to offer plans for new commercializations, provided that the plans are not marketing interrupted for other reasons”.

