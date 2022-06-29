US GDP decline worsens to -1.6% in Q1, third review points out

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States shrank 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 in annualized terms, points out the third estimate of the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis) released this Wednesday (29).

The first had pointed to a fall of 1.4%, a result far below expectations (which was a rise of 1.1%), and the second worsened the result to -1.5% (against a market projection of improvement for -1.3% at the time).

Expectations were dashed for the third time today, as the Refinitiv consensus was that the revision would maintain the 1.5% drop.

The BEA, a body linked to the US Department of Commerce, says the first-quarter downturn was due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the US, caused by the Omicron variant, and reductions in government assistance payments related to the pandemic. It also says that the third estimate is based on more complete data and that the larger drop “mainly reflects a downward revision of personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which was partially offset by an upward revision of investment in private stock”. US GDP Methodology The methodology used by BEA, to calculate GDP growth in annualized terms, is different from that used by other countries in the world. The American method is the calculation of quarterly change with annualized seasonal adjustment, and the resulting change is raised to the fourth power.

