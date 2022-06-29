US steps up vaccination against the disease

U.S. health officials said 56,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine had been made available immediately, a batch five times the number distributed so far in high-transmission areas, as part of a wide-ranging immunization strategy. scale.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended monkeypox vaccines only for people exposed to the disease. “We now recommend that vaccines be offered to people with known exposure to smallpox who have been sought after by public health, as well as those who have been exposed recently and have not yet been identified through cases or contact tracing,” said the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky.

Some examples include men who have had sex with men who have had multiple sexual partners in places where the disease occurs or in areas where the disease spreads.

According to Rochelle, 4,700 cases have already been detected globally during the current outbreak, which began in May, including 306 in the United States that were not fatal.

David Boucher, an official with the US Department of Health and Human Services, said the federal government has already distributed 10,000 doses and 300 prescriptions, which add up to 56,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine (two-dose) distributed on Tuesday.

The government provides an additional batch of 240 thousand doses for the next few weeks, and 1.6 million are expected to be available this year.

According to analysts, the true number of monkeypox cases in the United States could be higher than the official record, and part of the strategy will be access to tests. The CDC has increased testing to 78 sites in 48 states, “with the capacity to perform 10 thousand tests per week at the national level,” he said in a statement.