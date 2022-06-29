US wants to establish a NATO in Asia, accuses North Korea

According to Reuters, North Korea on Monday accused the United States of intending to establish a NATO-like military alliance in Asia, pointing out that the United States’ unwavering desire to overthrow the North Korean government forced it to develop stronger defenses – which includes its first nuclear test in the last 5 years and the recent agreement between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden to deploy more US weapons in the zone .

“While joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea are blatantly being carried out, the United States is making a complete move to establish an Asian-style NATO,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It is recalled that the US carried out exercises, together with the South Korean forces, which involved an aircraft carrier for the first time in more than four years.

North Korea, which has carried out regular missile tests this year, said these exercises were preparation for a war aimed at bringing it down. “This proves the hypocrisy of US rhetoric of ‘diplomatic compromise’ and ‘dialogue without preconditions’, while revealing again that there is no change in the US ambition to overthrow our system by force.” . “Reality made us feel the need to make every effort to develop an even stronger power to be able to subdue all kinds of hostile acts by the United States,” he said.

The North Korean criticism came a day before the South Korean president’s participation in the NATO summit in Spain, the country’s first leader to do so.