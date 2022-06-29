USDA reduces the quality of US soybean and corn crops again this 2nd

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new weekly crop monitoring bulletin this Monday (27) and again reduced the index of corn and soybean crops in good or excellent conditions in the country.

CORN

According to the report, 67% of corn crops are in good or excellent condition, against 70% the previous week. Last year, it was 64%. The market, in turn, expected a correction to 69%. There are still 25% in good standing and 8% in bad or very bad conditions. A week ago these numbers were 24% and 6%.

Still on the fields cultivated with the cereal, the USDA reported that 4% are in the donning phase, the same number as last year and the average of the last five harvests.

SOY

The department also reported that 65% of soybean crops are in good or excellent condition, up from 68% last week and market expectations. A year ago, however, it was only 60%. The bulletin also reports that 27% of the fields are in fair condition, up from 26% last week, and 8% in bad or very bad condition, up from 6% the week before.

The USDA also reported that 7% of soybean crops are already flowering, against 13% in the same period last year and against an average of 11%.

WHEAT

Regarding spring wheat, the USDA reported that 59% of the crops are in good or excellent condition, against 60% of what was expected by the market and compared to the same number last week. A year ago, only 20% were classified as such.

In winter wheat, the harvested area reaches 41% and slightly exceeds market expectations of 40%. Last year, in the same period, they were 31% and the average is 35%. Only 30% of the fields are in excellent or good condition, against 31% expected by the market, but unchanged from the previous week.