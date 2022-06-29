Vale’s share (VALE3) has breath to rise another 62% and hit R$130, analysts calculate – Money Times

the action of OK (VALE3) gained momentum in the last sessions amid the high iron orewhich rose on account of the news that the China will ease the lockdown.

But for the Toro Investmentsa OK has the potential to go even higher. The brokerage firm has a target price of BRL 130 for the securities, a potential increase of 62% compared to the last closing (27).

“We believe that the current macroeconomic scenario may present excellent opportunities for the company, given the expansionist policy that we are seeing in the Chinain addition to diplomatic tensions between China and Australiathe world’s largest exporter of iron ore (Brazil ranks second on this list)”, say Stefany Oliveira, head of trading analysis, and Josias de Matos, strategist at Toro.

For the duo, OK will continue to benefit from the resumption of Chinese growth at levels above 5%, “the objective of the expansionary monetary policy there throughout 2022”.

“Another relevant point is that in the evaluation of multiples in relation to its international peers, Vale is traded at an attractive discount”, they complete.

Iron ore fires; Vale share rises

the price of iron ore reached a one-week high on Tuesday, after the China ease some quarantine requirements for international travel arrivals and Beijing and Shanghai have not reported new local cases of Covid-19which triggered a broad rally in the metals market.

The July contract for the steel ingredient on the stock exchange Singapore it rose 4.1% to $124.80 a tonne after hitting $125 earlier in the session, the highest level since June 17.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange of Chinathe contract of iron ore most traded in September ended trading up 6.3% at 809 yuan ($120.99) a tonne. Earlier, it reached 812 yuan in the session, its highest level since June 20.

With that, the action of OK rose more than 1% in this Tuesday’s session (28).

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!