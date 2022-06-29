Valve Reveals It Will Increase Steam Deck Production

Raju Singh 3 hours ago

Since the Steam Deck was officially launched by Valve, the handheld console has been a big hit with the public and is selling more than expected. With that in mind, it’s quite difficult to get a Steam Deck out there.

However, for those who are waiting to buy their handheld console, the good news is that Valve has officially confirmed that it will increase Steam Deck production.

Additionally, on (30) June 2022, the company will begin emailing console reservations for Q3 2022. The console is bookable in the US, Canada, EU, and UK. So far Valve has not provided exactly how many consoles have been sold, but everything indicates that it is going very well and even better than planned.

Remembering that Valve recently warned about the risks of doing any type of SSD upgrade, changing the default and adding a new one with more space. The company makes it clear that it does not recommend making such an exchange. The Steam Deck was designed with swappable parts in mind, but switching to an SSD with more space is something Valve doesn’t recommend.

The Steam Deck was not released in Brazil.

