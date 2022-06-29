Vasco fans sell out tickets for the game against Sport at Maracanã | vasco

Vasco informed on Tuesday afternoon that the tickets for the match against Sport next Sunday, for the 16th round of Série B do Brasileirão, are sold out. Tickets sold out in just over six hours of sales.

The total available load was 65 thousand tickets. Of these, only freebies remain. Vasco reported that the sale to visiting fans was momentarily interrupted at the request of the Specialized Police Battalion in Stadiums, Bepe.

Ticket sales started at 10 am this Tuesday, at first only for Vasco members. In this first stage, 30 thousand were sold. At 1:30 pm, the commercialization was open to the general public.

Flamengo still tries to appeal

Earlier this Tuesday, when ticket sales were already open, Flamengo filed an appeal with the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice in an attempt to overturn the decision that forces the consortium to release Maracanã for the next match. Sunday.

Flamengo’s main argument, which is the consortium’s licensee, is the damage to the Maracanã lawn. On Saturday, Fluminense plays at the stadium against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão.

Vasco manifested itself in this appeal, noting that the tickets were already being sold and that, if the decision was reversed, there would be a “damaging practical effect”. The sentence is up to the judge Lúcia Regina Esteves.

