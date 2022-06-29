Video from the set shows what Margot Robbie’s voice will be like in the skin of the iconic doll

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Video from the set shows what Margot Robbie’s voice will be like in the skin of the iconic doll 4 Views

Publication cover

The film promises!

Conquering fans on social networks, the live-action film by Barbiestarring Margot Robbie, is the new sensation of the moment. While everyone is curious to know what exactly the adventure of the world’s most famous doll will be about, behind-the-scenes images and videos begin to hint at what’s to come. It was in this way, for example, that it was possible to hear the voice that the actress will use for the film.

Known for dedicating herself a lot to the characters she plays, as we can see in her work in me, Tonya or in Birds of prey and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie seems to be having a lot of fun behind the scenes of Barbie. Over the last few days, we’ve seen the actress in several different outfits — all with lots of pink, of course.

And it was while she was recording a scene skating, next to the actress America Ferrera (Betty, the Ugly), we can hear the voice that will be used by her in the film.

Check it out below:

In addition to Robbie and Ferrera, the film has Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters, Scandal), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: dark phoenix), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Hari Nef (You) and Will Ferrell (Megamind, Conan) in the list.

Barbie has a premiere scheduled for July 21, 2023at the movies.

See too:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Netflix excludes scenes of sexual abuse with Klara Castanho in series

The second season of Netflix’s “Good Morning, Veronica” has not yet been set, with Klara …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved