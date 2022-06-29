Video shows Russian missile hitting mall

A video released by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky shows the moment a missile attributed to the Russians hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk on Monday (26). The attack killed at least 20 people and injured 59, according to the latest updates.

Zelensky released the video in his daily speech made last night. The website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also released it along with information that, by the time of the war, 2,811 Russian missiles had hit the country.

“It is obvious that the Russian assassins were given the right coordinates for this missile. They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful city, in an ordinary shopping mall,” he declared.

Missile hit mall

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the “highly frequented” mall in Kremenchuk was attacked by missiles fired by Tu-22 long-range bombers from Russia’s Kursk region.

The attack was described as “utterly execrable” by UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric. US President Joe Biden called the bombing “cruel”, while the G7 called it a “war crime”.

The Russian army said it attacked an arms depot in Kremenchuk, triggering explosions that set fire to a shopping center that officials said was closed.

“The explosions of ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire in the nearby mall, which was not operational at the time,” the army said in a statement.

