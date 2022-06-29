Video: With Collor, Bolsonaro makes the fourth ‘motorcycle rider’ in the Northeast in a month – Politica

Alongside Collor, Bolsonaro participates in a motorcycle race in Alagoas (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated, this Tuesday (28/6), in a motorcycle ride through the streets of Macei, Alagoas, alongside former president and senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB).

In addition to Collor, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP) was also present. The parliamentarian did not participate in the convoy and went straight to Bolsonaro’s official event.

Collor pre-candidate for the government of Alagoas. He must be supported by the president during the campaign.

During the motorcycle ride, both Bolsonaro and Collor did not wear a helmet.

Fourth motorcycle in the Northeast The senator chose not to ride a motorcycle and went on the back of the vehicle. Bolsonaro drove his motorcycle, also carrying a security guard. Along the way, the Chief Executive stopped twice to speak with supporters. This is the fourth time that Bolsonaro participates in motorcycle racing in the Northeast this month. As part of the itinerary in the Northeast, the president also rode a motorcycle in Campina Grande (PA), on Friday (24/8), Caruaru (PE) on Thursday (23/6) and at the beginning of the month he was in Natal, RN).