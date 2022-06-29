Video: With Collor, Bolsonaro makes the fourth ‘motorcycle rider’ in the Northeast in a month – Politica

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated, this Tuesday (28/6), in a motorcycle ride through the streets of Macei, Alagoas, alongside former president and senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB).
In addition to Collor, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP) was also present. The parliamentarian did not participate in the convoy and went straight to Bolsonaro’s official event.
Collor pre-candidate for the government of Alagoas. He must be supported by the president during the campaign.
During the motorcycle ride, both Bolsonaro and Collor did not wear a helmet.
Fourth motorcycle in the Northeast
This is the fourth time that Bolsonaro participates in motorcycle racing in the Northeast this month. As part of the itinerary in the Northeast, the president also rode a motorcycle in Campina Grande (PA), on Friday (24/8), Caruaru (PE) on Thursday (23/6) and at the beginning of the month he was in Natal, RN).
According to Datafolha, released on Thursday (23/6), former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) remains sovereign in the Northeast, the second most populous region in the country, with 27% of voters, where he defeats Bolsonaro. by 58% to 19%.
The current president, on the other hand, maintains a stronghold in the Midwest, a region with 7% of the voting population, where he has 40%. In the also populous Southeast, home to 42% of Brazilians, Lula has 43% and Bolsonaro, 29%.
Bolsonaro is doing better than his average among men (36%, compared to 44% for Lula) and among those who earn more: he has 44% in the group with a monthly income of 5 to 10 minimums and 47% among those who earn more than 10 minimum wages.
These two segments, however, make up 11% of the population.
In the group of those earning up to 2 minimum wages and which makes up 52% of the Datafolha population sample, Lula beats the president by 56% to 22%.