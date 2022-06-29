Virgin opens Brazilian branch to operate rocket and Boeing 747 in Alcântara

A great space novelty for Brazil was announced today, with the arrival of Virgin Orbit to the country, along with its rocket and the famous Boeing 747 launcher.

Image: Virgin Orbit





The American space company announced today that it will open VOBRA, acronym for Virgin Orbit Brasil Ltda. This new division will be fully controlled by Virgin, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, who has already opened several airlines, travel agencies and mobile operators. VOBRA has already had its operating license issued by the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) to operate LauncherOne in Brazil from the Alcântara Launch Center.

LauncherOne is a system that uses a Boeing 747-400 (ex-Virgin Atlantic), called the “Cosmic Girl”, to launch space rockets at high altitudes, saving fuel and making the operation cheaper, since the Jumbo can make as many flights as needed. needed in one day.

Virgin highlighted that “Cosmic Girl” would benefit from geographic location “flying hundreds of kilometers before launching the rocket exactly above the equator, a privileged location, or in other optimized positions according to the individual mission of each rocket”.





Currently, the “Cosmic Girl” is based in the city of Long Beach, California, a traditional center for aerospace training and construction, and the former headquarters of McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing. The Jumbo uses the Mojave spaceport, a few kilometers to the north, to launch the LauncherOne rocket with the satellites or micro-satellites inside.

Despite the announcement, it is still unclear how this logistics will take place, since Alcântara Airport currently does not have the structure to receive the Boeing 747. The closest suitable airports would be Belém or Fortaleza.

“Alcântara is expected to have the opportunity to be one of the few spaceports in the world capable of launching rockets into orbit. All the equipment required for the operation will be transported, including the rocket, the control base and the plane itself. This allows the team to safely transport the complete system, run a launch campaign and return to one of the company’s other units without needing any construction beyond the Alcântara Base.”said Virgin.

VOBRA points out that the Alcântara Base was never used for orbital launches, but only suborbital rockets. The Brazilian Air Force is also involved in the project, which is expected to have its first domestic release as early as 2023.

This will be Virgin Orbit’s first official base outside of California, as the company has yet to confirm its UK facility, which is expected to be at Cornwall Airport.



