Vtor Pereira exalts the ‘spirit’ of Corinthians and regrets embezzlement in the starting lineup against Boca

This Tuesday, Corinthians drew 0-0 with Boca Juniors, at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. After the match, Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and evaluated Timão’s performance.

“With all these problems, we were evenly matched against Boca, we had the opportunity to win, to score 1-0 or 2-1, a result like that. It wasn’t possible, but we played with the squad we had available. We found a way to thwart Boca, to create difficulties, so we played to the limit of the options we have. We played a good game, we had spirit and we fought”, declared the coach.

The Portuguese coach found it difficult to climb the team for the decision. Corinthians counted eight absences for the duel: Rafael Ramos (thigh discomfort), Maycon (thigh injury), Paulinho (left knee ligament injury), Gil (right thigh injury), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz ( thigh contracture) and Cantillo (suspended). Vítor Pereira was sincere and said that he never had so many casualties in the squad to climb a team, but, on the other hand, he praised the attitude of the holders.

“Really, I’ve never had a scenario like this in my career. There are many players, you can almost make a team, right? The last time we faced Boca, we had a lot more solutions than we have now. Now, we have a lot less solutions, but we present the Corinthians spirit, we hit equally and we could have won, so that’s what I’m proud of and it’s based on that we’re going to continue to survive this black tide, this storm ”, said the coach.

Finally, the coach avoided making projections for the return game and asked for focus on Corinthians’ next duel, against Fluminense, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, Vítor Pereira insisted on giving his opinion on the main reason for so many difficulties when putting together the team for these matches: the calendar.

“The Brazilian calendar is massacring us and taking away our players. Today, two more… We have to go to Fluminense, then to Argentina and we have another match against Boca. The best thing is to rest, sleep and start thinking about the team from tomorrow to play against Fluminense”, concluded Vítor Pereira.

The return match of the round of 16 of the Libertadores will be in a week, next Tuesday. Corinthians travels to Buenos Aires, when they face Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, at 21:30.

