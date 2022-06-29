Vtor Pereira explains the option of leaving Fbio Santos in reserve in the Corinthians draw

Corinthians drew 0-0 with Boca Juniors last Tuesday night, in a clash valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores da América. After the match, at the press conference, coach Vítor Pereira commented on the side Fábio Santos, who ended up starting the match on the bench.

“Fábio played 90 minutes three days ago, I don’t believe he had the capacity with fast and deep players. He came in a little bit and played with Villa in a very fast space movement”, began the Portuguese.

“It’s not easy. Fabio is an experienced player, but he lacks speed, and he played 90 minutes three days ago, so it’s completely out of the question from my point of view”, concluded the coach.

Timão’s number 26 came in at the end of the match, replacing Willian, who suffered an injury to his right shoulder. As stated by Vítor Pereira, Fábio was a starter and played the 90 minutes of Corinthians’ last match, in the 0-0 draw against Santos for the Brasileirão. The side lived the expectation of being a starter in the match against Boca Juniors.

It is worth remembering that the Corinthians player is the team’s official penalty taker. In the match on Tuesday night, Róger Guedes, ended up missing a penalty, at 44 of the first stage, where he hit a cross and the Argentine goalkeeper, Agustin Rossi, ended up making the save.

Timão is now getting ready for next Saturday’s match, against Fluminense, which is valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã. Corinthians and Boca Juniors will face each other again to decide the classification, next Tuesday, July 5th, in Argentina.

