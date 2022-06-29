Vtor Pereira says he has no confirmation of the hiring of Yuri Alberto and praises Mantuan

Corinthians was only in a 0-0 draw with Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, for Libertadores. Outside the four lines, the presence of Yuri Alberto, who is negotiating with Timão, drew attention and was the subject of Vítor Pereira’s press conference.

The alvinegro coach was asked about the possible arrival of the striker, who should be part of the Corinthians squad on a one-year loan. Without official confirmation from the club about the athlete’s hiring, however, Vítor preferred not to talk about the player.

In addition, the Portuguese coach praised the young Gustavo Mantuan. He, it is worth remembering, is one of those involved in the negotiation with Zenti, from Russia, for the loan of Yuri Alberto. The other Corinthians fan who should also go to Russian football is Ivan.

“Yuri Alberto, I have not confirmed that he is our player, nobody told me that he is our player, so I will only talk about Yuri Alberto when he actually comes, signs, then I can talk about him, meanwhile I won’t talk about a player that isn’t mine. The Mantuan I already spoke of him the last time, he is a team player, he is a player who has really been very useful, he has evolved a lot, he is confident, continues to be our player and we will see, if things really come to fruition I will talk about it (the exchange of athletes), at the moment Mantuan and Ivan are ours, and Yuri is not”, said the coach.

Moments before the negotiation took place, Mantuan had his contract with the Parque São Jorge club renewed for another two years. The tendency is for the two Corinthians fans to work at Zenit for a season, while Yuri Alberto will be part of the white-and-white cast for the same period.

See more at: Gustavo Mantuan, Mercado da bola, Vtor Pereira, Libertadores da Amrica and Corinthians x Boca Juniors.