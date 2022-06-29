Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella have already taken up the relationship for her family, says son of Luciano Camargo

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella have had a relationship in the past; Nathan Camargo, son of Luciano, spoke about the couple in a podcast

Vanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella starred in one of the most media relationships in Brazil in the 2000s. Now, they seem to have resumed their romance — at least that’s what one of the people close to the singer’s family says: Nathan Camargo, son of Luciano Camargo, her uncle .

The boy was invited to the Love Cast podcast, and ended up revealing that Wanessa and Dado are dating again. Alongside his wife, Izabella, he said that the two are together and were invited to their wedding party, which took place a few weeks ago.

The news was given by columnist Fabíola Reipert, from “Balanço Geral SP”, on Tuesday afternoon (28). So far, neither Wanessa nor Dado have officially commented on a possible return to the relationship.. Nathan and Izabella also did not talk about the interview they gave to “Love Cast”.

together after divorce

A few weeks ago, journalist Léo Dias — currently facing public criticism for his role in the controversial case of Klara Castanho — reported that Wanessa and Dado would have met on May 13, just hours after Zezé di Camargo’s daughter signed a divorce from her then-husband, Marcus Buaiz.

According to the columnist, the alleged couple would have traveled together to Brotas, in the interior of São Paulo, to spend time together without the hassle of the media.. If the romance is confirmed, it will be the return of the couple, who in the 2000s were together for exactly two years, with Dado starring in the video for one of Wanessa’s most famous songs, “O Amor Não Deixa”.