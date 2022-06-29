‘We went through all the crises’

Little Liz, 9 months old, will have company soon. Lorena Improta and Leo Santana are already planning to increase their family. “For him, I got pregnant a month after Liz was born. I said: ‘take it easy’. But we do intend to have one or two more children”, says the dancer and presenter.

The plans are for after the 2023 carnival. “We’ve been on hold for two years, we still don’t know how it’s going to be. Leo’s going to work, so am I, so we’re going to let it run free soon,” she plans, who still has a contraceptive implant.

Lore is one of the guests at São João da Thay, by Thaynara OG, in São Luís do Maranhão. During the event, she did not stop checking her cell phone to take care of her daughter, who stayed with her father in Bahia.

“I have a camera in Liz’s little room and I see it all the time. I’m here working, and Leo is with her. I also have support from my mother and her nanny. But my heart is small with longing”, he admits.

Leo Santana with his daughter, Liz, 9 months old Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The dancer, who recently lived in Rio because of her participation in “Dança dos Famosos”, says that Leo Santana positively surprised her in the moments when he had to be away and praises the singer as a father:

“He’s a big daddy. He shares a lot with me and it surprised me. Because he comes from a background in which the father went out to work and the mother took care of the children, the house… And he doesn’t reproduce that. He shares a lot with me, it’s very present. Not that this is something out of this world, no, because every man should do that when a child is born. It’s nothing more than an obligation. But he goes above and beyond.”

Lore Improta with her daughter, Liz, 9 months old Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After so many ups and downs in her relationship with Leo, Lore reflects on looking back. “We even avoid talking about it because he doesn’t like it. But we know he had to go through everything to strengthen our relationship. There was a lot of immaturity, more on his part and Leo admits, and I think it was all a preparation for what we have We have the same goals for the future, which is to form our family, live in peace”, points out Lore, who has been back and forth with Leo Santana for six years: “We have already gone through all the crises. seven”.

Lore Improta with Thaynara OG, at São João da Thay Photo: Publicity