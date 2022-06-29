“We’re long because it’s too cheap,” says Verde – Money Times

Luis Stuhlberger has been bracing for a prolonged period of upward inflation and interest rates in Brazil, as the main candidates in the electoral race beckon for more public spending.

Virtually all presidential elections after the country’s redemocratization process were considered binary events for the market, with expectations for the index Ibovespa quite different depending on the winner, said Stuhlberger, CEO and CIO of Green Asset Managementat an event this Tuesday.

“This year, neither I, nor the market nor the gringos consider a binary election. The market thinks both candidates are bad—each in their own way.”

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho has led opinion polls so far, has advocated an increase in public spending and a possible review of economic reforms that advanced under the former president. Michel Temereven if some allies claim that Lula will be fiscally responsible.

Your opponent, the president Jair Bolsonarohas not yet convinced investors that the recent increase in spending will only be temporary.

“The spending cap has become public enemy number one for Bolsonaro and Lula — and that is a serious problem,” said Stuhlberger. “We certainly know that inflation will be higher and interest rates will be higher” if the winner adopts a policy of raising spending, even if it doesn’t happen in the first year, Stuhlberger said.

The likelihood of reforms moving forward from 2023 is low, while markets put the price on a “very significant setback”, according to Daniel Leichsenring, chief economist at Verde, at the same event.

“The picture is bleak,” Leichsenring said, adding that the debate now is how much of this expected deterioration is priced in.

At the moment, around 18% of the Verde fund is allocated to Brazilian equities. “We are bought because it is very cheap”, said Luiz Parreiras, manager of Verde.

“We have been trying to allocate capital to a number of companies that should be big winners, whatever the scenario.”

the index Ibovespa trades at about 6.1 times estimated earnings, well below the 10-year historical average of 11.6 times, penalized by the prospect of faster interest rate hikes in United Statesas well as fiscal and electoral uncertainties on the domestic scene.

The strong monetary tightening in Brazil — the Central Bank took the Selic from 2% to 13.25% in less than 16 months — led to a strong movement to rescue hedge funds and equity funds.

On the local stock market, some of the fund’s main positions are Equatorial (EQTL3), suzano (SUSB3), locate (RENT3), assai (ASAI3) and hapvida (HAPV3). The banks are “super cheap” and led the fund to invest in the sector after a long time, according to Parreiras.

Green, which has the Credit Suisse as a minority shareholder and more than R$40 billion under management, it also has long bets on oil and gold, and enjoys the perpetual participatory debenture of OK. The house’s flagship fund has returned over 19,900% since its inception in 1997.

Below is a summary of Verde’s views on other topics:

Heck about US stocks: “There was some hype” with growth company multiples, and that has been corrected. “It’s not an absurd piece of cake, but the valuation” is attractive

“Historically, the market goes low when one of two things happens: the Fed changes its stance, or when there is a turn in the business cycle. It seems to us that the Fed will take longer to change its stance”, but the bottom in the economy could come between the end of this year and the beginning of 2023.

Stuhlberger on crypto: “I even had a little bit of HASH11, catching a two-, three-month short trend. But we’ve already sold it up there.”

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with journalists and readers from Money Times. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the page now Money Times on Facebook!