What is it like to be queer | Diversity

Queer is an English word that means “strange”. the term is used to represent people who do not identify with standards imposed by society and transit between genderswho do not agree with such labels, or who do not know how to define their gender/sexual orientation.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

This Tuesday (28), Valentina Schmidt, daughter of presenter Tadeu Schmidt, made a post on her Instagram celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Day and talking about the pride of being queer.

“I am queer and proud,” she wrote on a poster, in English.

The month of June is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ pride because it was around this time in 1969 that police raided a bar frequented by members of the community in New York called Stonewall. The episode gave rise to a series of protests and, in June of the following year, the first major LGBTQIA+ parade, known as “Liberation Day” appeared.

LGBTQIA+: understand what each letter of the acronym means

Proud to be who you are: the struggle for the recognition of identities

Valentina cites and identifies with the queer gender identity, which represents the letter Q in the acronym LGBTQIA+. Click here to learn the meaning of each of these letters.

“A year ago, I made one of the hardest decisions of my life. A decision I am deeply proud of. I am proud to have the freedom to speak openly about my sexuality”, says Valentina in her publication.

Valentina’s father, Tadeu Schmidt, commented on the publication showing support. He posted six hearts with assorted colors, representing diversity.

“I am proud to love whoever I want. Proud to have a family and friends who support me unconditionally. Proud to be a queer woman. Proud to be me. No one will ever take away my right to love and be happy. Good luck to anyone who tries. May this pride month have been wonderful for all of us”, added the young woman.

In 2021, g1 published the series of reports “More than a letter”. In one, Beta Boechat explained what queer is and how she discovered she didn’t fit into traditional gender standards. See video below: