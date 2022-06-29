What now, Apple? Government of Brazil opens public consultation to adopt USB-C standard in cell phones

Public Consultation 45/2022 was opened by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) today and is based on the proposal of the European Parliament, which determined the adoption of the USB-C connection in electronics including cell phones with the internationally recognized standardization by the European standards EN IEC 62680 -15.

Check out the excerpt from the public consultation that justifies the adoption of the standard:

With the objective of contributing to the homogenization of the offer of products that use cable charging, which will allow greater convenience for consumers and possibly reduce electronic waste by reusing chargers when changing the cell phone, a draft of an act that establishes charging interface requirements for both cell phone devices and chargers intended for these devices, which includes the definition of the USB-C standard as a mandatory interface and the standardization of charging protocols for these devices.

In addition, Public Consultation No. 45 establishes that every cell phone with “charging via cable with voltages greater than 5 volts, currents greater than 3 amps or powers greater than 15 watts” must have a USB-C input and a manual indicating which minimum power required to charge the device