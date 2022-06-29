where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Deportivo Táchira (VEN) and Santos face each other today (29), at 21:30, in San Cristóbal, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The return duel is scheduled for July 6, at Vila Belmiro.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Conmebol TV. O UOL Score brings all the information about the match in real time.

time and place

The game will be played at Pueblo Novo, in San Cristóbal, Venezuela. The ball rolls from 21:30 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Deportivo Táchira: Varela; Camacho, Restrepo, Ariano and Marrufo; Flores, Cova, Arace and Chacón; Tortolero and Uribe. Technician: Alexandre Pallares.

Saints: João Paul;, Auro, Emiliano Velázquez (Luiz Felipe), Kaiky and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira (Lucas Braga); Angelo, Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo (Rwan).

embezzlement

Peixe has ten absences to face Táchira in Venezuela: three are suspended (Léo Baptistão, Lucas Barbosa and John), two are in the medical department (Maicon and Madson), four were preserved by the technical committee (Eduardo Bauermann, Rodrigo Fernández, Marcos Leonardo and Ricardo Goulart) and Sandry has covid-19.

Arbitration

Referee: Gery Vargas (BOL)

Assistants: José Antelo and Edwar Saavedra (BOL)

VAR: Derlis Lopez (PAR)