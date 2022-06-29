Why are we increasingly depressed?

We don’t know the exact causes of depression, but there are already enough studies on risk factors.

Lately, there is a disease that is gaining ground and does not seem willing to give us a break: depression. The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that at least 322 million people in the world suffer from the problem, 18% more than a decade ago.

Also known as major depressive disorder, the condition is characterized by low mood, decreased interest, impaired cognitive function, and sleep or appetite problems. It is also recurrent and tends to become chronic, generating suffering and disability.

Unfortunately, we do not know the exact causes of the disease. However, there are enough studies on risk factors, that is, the characteristics and circumstances that increase the probability of being affected.

Some, as expected, are related to dramatic life events, such as the death of a loved one or the diagnosis of a serious illness.

