Why are we increasingly depressed?

Fernando Lino Vazquez Gonzalez

June 28, 2022, 06:54 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, We don’t know the exact causes of depression, but there are already enough studies on risk factors.

Lately, there is a disease that is gaining ground and does not seem willing to give us a break: depression. The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that at least 322 million people in the world suffer from the problem, 18% more than a decade ago.

Also known as major depressive disorder, the condition is characterized by low mood, decreased interest, impaired cognitive function, and sleep or appetite problems. It is also recurrent and tends to become chronic, generating suffering and disability.

Unfortunately, we do not know the exact causes of the disease. However, there are enough studies on risk factors, that is, the characteristics and circumstances that increase the probability of being affected.

Some, as expected, are related to dramatic life events, such as the death of a loved one or the diagnosis of a serious illness.

However, there are many other risk factors for depression that are not as well known, although they are still important. They are sociodemographic, genetic and neurological, personal factors, adverse experiences and different comorbidities.

Sociodemographic factors: twice as many depressed women

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Women are twice as likely to suffer from depression as men

Perhaps the most consistent and well-known risk factor for depression within sociodemographic factors is gender.

Universally, regardless of country or culture, women are twice as likely to experience depression as men after puberty.

However, other risk factors for depression were also found, such as age, marital status, education or race. Specifically, this disorder most often occurs in young adults; in singles, separated or divorced; and in those with less education and white race.

It was also found that depression is more common in low-income people, the unemployed and residents of urban areas.

Genetic factors: the tendency to depression is inherited

First-degree relatives of patients with depression are approximately three times more likely to develop this disorder.

Studies suggest that between 26% and 42% of variations in depression are due to genetic influences. There are also indications that this heredity is more evident in early-onset and recurrent depressions.

Still, no specific gene or set of genes has been reliably associated with depression.

Neurological factors: the amygdala becomes overactive

Credit, getty photo caption, Depression is linked to changes in the brain

In parallel, neuronal abnormalities have been documented in adults in certain brain regions. More specifically, structural abnormalities were found in the hippocampus, amygdala, anterior cingulate cortex, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex.

Being depressed also alters neuronal function. There is increased brain activation in subcortical emotion processing regions such as the amygdala and limbic circuits, combined with attenuated activation in cognitive control regions.

This doesn’t just happen in adults. The same abnormalities in neuronal function and structure were identified in children of parents with depression, even before the onset of the depressive episode. And this makes us suspect that heredity makes us more vulnerable to this disease.

Personal factors: introversion and excessive self-criticism

There is evidence that the tendency to experience negative emotions (fear, anger, sadness, anxiety), as well as mood swings and negative thoughts, imply a greater risk of developing a depressive condition. This is known as neuroticism.

On the other hand, there are more cases of depression among people who score high on introversion, that is, those people who tend to prefer solitary activities, more focused on their thoughts, feelings and moods than on the search for external stimuli.

Science also suggests a relationship between depressive disorder and a low consciousness score, which is characteristic of aimless, informal, lazy, careless, and undisciplined individuals.

Excessive self-criticism (inclination to feelings of guilt and failure derived from unrealistic expectations of oneself) and dependence/sociotropy (feelings of helplessness and fear of abandonment as a result of high emotional dependence on others) also negatively contribute.

Another attitude that promotes depression is what is known as the Negative Attributive Style (pessimism). It is the tendency to explain the negative results of your experiences by internal, stable and global causes. For example, “I didn’t get the job because I’m useless, always have been, in all areas of my life”, and similar thoughts.

Something similar occurs with rumination, defined as repetitive thinking that focuses attention on depressive symptoms and their implications, causes and meanings for the person who experiences them.

Finally, a deficit in personal resources (social skills, appropriate problem-solving strategies, or coping skills in stressful circumstances) is also related to an increased risk of depressive symptoms.

More than 40 years of research have documented the role of serious life events in the onset of depression. Depending on the type of sample being studied, approximately 50% to 80% of people with depression reported an acute and severe life event before the onset of the disorder.

Based on a conservative estimate, we were able to establish that people with depression are 2.5 times more likely to have experienced a serious life event before the onset of symptoms compared to those who did not. These are typically life-threatening health issues, separation and bereavement, exposure to violence, job loss, and financial insecurity.

Equally important is to consider cataclysmic events or phenomena. That is, sudden, unique, and powerful events that affect large numbers of people, that are often beyond the control of individuals or groups, and are considered universally stressful. A good example is the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Because it is a set of symptoms that can be present in different aspects in each person, depression is not easy to diagnose.

Exposure to negative childhood events also puts us at risk for depression as we grow up. These events include physical and sexual abuse, psychological neglect (or abandonment), exposure to domestic violence, parental mental illness, and criminality.

People with a history of childhood trauma (especially being bullied and abused or emotionally neglected during childhood) are more than twice as likely to develop depression.

comorbidities

Probably one of the most surprising aspects of depression is that it is often accompanied by other mental disorders. In particular, anxiety disorders, substance-related disorders, eating disorders, and sleep problems.

On the other hand, chronic or serious medical illnesses are a risk factor for depression. In addition, an interrelationship has been found between depression and a large number of physical diseases: acute myocardial infarction, asthma, cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, chronic coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF). ), some neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Also on the list are epilepsy, thyroid problems, diabetes, obesity, some pathologies of the digestive system, hypertension, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis, cerebrovascular accident (CVA)… Not forgetting fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue .

Taking all of these factors into consideration can help prevent, but also better understand, depression. And perhaps it will allow us to slow down the pace at which the disease advances.

*This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. read here the original version (in Spanish).