Why is the iPhone 13 Pro Max more expensive?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the largest and most expensive version of the smartphone lineup announced by Apple in 2021. Consequently, many users are curious to know why this cell phone is priced so much higher than its generational counterparts, as it was announced in Brazil for R$10,499.

As for features, the iPhone 13 Pro delivers everything the Max has. However, there are some details more related to the screen size and amount of built-in battery that allow the price of the product to rise.

Want to know more details about information that justify — or not — the amount charged for the “Apple” on the iPhone 13 Pro Max? So, check everything throughout the text.

Size

Because it is a larger device, the iPhone 13 Pro Max consumes more inputs in its manufacture. Thus, the cost of production increases and this is passed on directly to the price charged for the product.

Its carcass has a length of 16 x 7.8 centimeters. Therefore, these dimensions directly impact the size of the display used by Apple at the top of the line. Fortunately, the notch reduction is felt with greater impact on the 13 Pro Max, which brings important differences to its display.

Among them is the screen size of 6.7 inches, which gives an even greater frontal use and provides the possibility to enjoy the contents with the ample space present in this panel.

Another point that helps influence the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the Super Retina XDR OLED screen that features a 120 Hz refresh rate that dynamically adjusts to deliver fluidity when needed, as well as optimizing cell phone battery consumption.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

photographic resources

The iPhone 13 Pro Max brings exactly the same photographic features built into the 13 Pro model. Therefore, the choice for the larger version is more linked to the fact that the preview of the footage and images is wide than with technological advantages, as it was in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which was the only model of its generation with the shift sensor (Sensor shift image stabilizer).

It is important to note that the three sensors have the same resolution — 12 MP —, but something that differentiates one from the other is the fact that the company changes the lens aperture, as well as the built-in features.

On the main camera, the lens has an f/1.5 aperture and the shift sensor it’s built into her hardware. The second is one of the most powerful options in the triple set, as it features the ultra-wide-angle operating mode.

The lens on this camera has an f/1.8 aperture and is the largest sensor ever used by Apple to date. As a result, the company makes use of this hardware in conjunction with a LiDAR Scanner so that photos in night mode are sharper, both in normal format and with a blurred background.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has three rear cameras (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Complementing all the points already mentioned, the ultrawide camera is hybrid and, consequently, can be used for photos and videos in macro mode. This approximation of objects with the highest level of detail makes all the difference on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The third sensor is embedded in a lens with an aperture of f/2.8 for capturing images in telephoto format. This camera option is capable of using 3x optical zoom so that images are closer to the object without losing quality.

As with the iPhone 13 Pro, the Pro Max features professional filming. Therefore, recording options in Dolby Vision and ProRes are present in the flagship. However, you need to be careful about the experience of using these resources.

That’s because ProRes only allows recording in Full HD (1080p) on the iPhone 13 Pro Max version that features 128 GB of storage. To take full advantage of this functionality, you must opt ​​for the model with 256 GB or more. Consequently, the price for the acquisition goes up.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has ProRes mode for filming (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Drums

One of the big differences that helps justify the higher price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the battery. That’s because Apple made important adjustments to provide even greater autonomy with the smartphone.

The device has three charging modes, even if none of the options is delivered in a totalitarian way by the Cupertino giant in the product packaging, as the company removed the plug charger from the box in 2020.

Although there is no confirmation from the brand, it is speculated that the 13 Pro Max is compatible with 27 W fast charging. Therefore, chargers that have this capacity and are compatible with the iPhone.

Accessories

Apple itself markets a 30 W version of this accessory to provide the power expected by the user to power the device. However, the price of this device is high, and can be found at an average of R$ 320 in the official store of the brand.

Another possibility of recharging the iPhone 13 Pro Max is via MagSafe wireless charging. In this mode of energy transmission, the cell phone receives a maximum power of 20 W and takes a little longer to reach 100% of its capacity. Like any Apple accessory, this one is also expensive and its price can exceed R$ 480.

And finally, the common wireless charging reaches 7.5 W. This type of charge is good for those who leave their cell phone receiving power while they sleep, as it guarantees that the product will be at 100% without this affecting its battery health. . However, the price of an official Apple base can be up to R$ 800.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has three charging options (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

After all, is the iPhone 13 Pro Max worth buying?

Considering all the features mentioned throughout the text, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is more expensive with reasons for this. Size directly influences production costs, battery capacity also affects how much the user will spend to have it. In addition, there are other points that impact the entire line of iPhones, such as charging accessories.

However, we need to point out that it is a great choice for a top-of-the-line cell phone. However, you have to keep in mind that the more expensive value of this device may not make sense for the type of user you are.

Obviously, there is a need to analyze to what extent the product is an option that aligns what you need with what it delivers. In addition, physical characteristics can provide attractive differentials for choice.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is more expensive for its size and many other factors (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The larger screen with 120 Hz variable frequency allows for more dynamic usability and better frontal use, especially for on-demand content consumption — streaming movies and series — and games.

The fact that the battery is 26% larger than that of the iPhone 13 makes the 13 Pro Max a great ally for anyone looking for a cell phone with great performance and autonomy to leave the smartphone away from the sockets all day.

And, to close the cycle of interesting features, cameras with features equivalent to those seen on the iPhone 13 Pro allow the exploration of sensors in photographs and footage to be an additional element in usability, especially for those who work with digital content creation.

Interested in iPhone 13 Pro Max? Then check out the offer at the link below.