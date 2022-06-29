Why Oi (OIBR3) is now a ‘buy’, according to Genial – Money Times

THE Great Investments changed the recommendation on the Hey (OIBR3;OIBR4), from neutral to purchase, after the company released its balance sheet for the first quarter.

“The rating change was much more based on the strong devaluation of the stock throughout the year, at the same time that the major regulatory risks were overcome and the debt issue began to be addressed,” said analyst at brokerage Gabriel Tinem.

The target price for Oi’s common shares established by Genial is R$ 0.54, which implies an upside potential of 103.7%. OIBR3 advanced 3.70%, while OIBR4 rose 5.77%.

For Genial, one of the main obstacles to the entry of investors is the issue of Judicial recovery. The brokerage says that the exit from the process is getting closer and closer, “significantly minimizing the risks of bankruptcy”.

“The drop in Oi’s stake in V.tal, where we see it as the main source of value for what remains of Oi, made us revisit the company’s valuation,” says Tinem, an analyst at the brokerage.

He says that the reduction in Oi’s stake in V.tal, from 42.1% to 34.7%, in addition to other factors, had an impact of R$ 0.10 on the Target Price from Genius.

Hi balance

Genial says that from operational sideOi presented margin improvements in the annual comparison, supported by “an effective cost reduction, not to mention the strong expansion within the fiber market”.

THE EBITDA margin reached was 28.4% (-6.9 pp y/y +2.8 pp y/y). The company reported an Ebitda of R$ 1.3 billion (-22.3% y/y and +9.9% y/y), marked by the greater relative drop in costs compared to revenue.

According to Genial, Oi is reaping the rewards of its spending reduction policies in the midst of a period of great inflationary pressures.

The company had costs of R$ 3.2 billion (+6.9% y/y -4.6% y/y)which, according to the broker’s analyst, was a good response in the annual comparison, given the efforts to reduce costs, simplify processes, increase efficiency and digital transformation.

The main lines affected by these measures were personnel and third-party services, but they were partially offset by higher expenses with rents and insurance (contractual adjustments) and contingencies, taxes and others (lower recovery of expenses in the period).

Oi recorded in the first quarter of the year a net profit attributable to controlling shareholders of R$ 1.78 billion, reversing a loss of R$ 3.03 billion recorded in the same period last year.

