Why will gasoline drop less in São Paulo than in Goiás?

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago

The governor of the state of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, was the second in Brazil to announce the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and the transport sector. In addition to him, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, also announced the reduction.

A few days ago, the federal government signed into law the bill that encourages governors across the country to cut the tax. In the case of Goiás, the reduction in the ICMS rate on gasoline, for example, will be from 30% to 17%.

In numbers, the value can culminate in a drop of up to R$ 0.85 per liter of fuel. The value, it is worth mentioning, is almost double the reduction in São Paulo, which may have less impact on pumps: only R$ 0.48 per liter. But, after all, why will the reduction be greater in one state than in the other?

Cheaper gas in Goiás than in São Paulo

The answer to the difference in price values ​​between fuels is precisely the amount charged by ICMS rates. While in the state of Goiás it went from 30% to 17%, in São Paulo, the reduction went from 25% to 18%.

In short: the tax applied to Goiás was higher compared to that applied to São Paulo, hence the greater difference in one state than in the other.

